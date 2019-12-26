Where to Posto Bedford
Why For Neapolitan pizzas, pastas, and panini in a busy retail complex. Go to barre class or snag some deals at Marshalls, then pop into Posto for a glass of wine in soothing environs: ambient music, butterscotch-colored booths, white-tiled walls, and soft pendant lighting that makes even the most haggard holiday shopper look rested.
It’s a far cry from the last Italian restaurant around these parts: Café Luigi, which is where you went for ridiculously affordable spaghetti and Chardonnay, especially popular with squirmy children and wine-clinking retirees. (I should know; I spent my childhood combing the racks with my mother and nana at that Marshalls and retreating to Luigi’s. Yes, it all looks different now.) Luigi’s service was lovably unpolished; here, everyone is smiling and smooth.
Advertisement
The backstory This is the newest restaurant from Joe Cassinelli’s Alpine Restaurant Group, which also runs Posto, the Painted Burro, and Rosebud in Davis Square; Osteria Posto in Waltham; and Burro Bar in Brookline.
This iteration of Posto strikes a balance between the more “corporate” Waltham vibe and the relaxed Somerville version, says Cassinelli.
“Bedford is the new look for Posto moving forward — a good hybrid between upscale Waltham and casual wood-fired pizzas and handmade pastas. And we’re doing more steaks and chops, which our clientele looks for,” he says.
The opening comes as the Somerville original celebrates its 10-year anniversary; Cassinelli plans a renovation and “face lift” in 2020, replicating the Bedford outpost.
What to eat Posto Bedford serves lunch and dinner. During the day, there are panini ($12 and up) served with fries; half and full portions of gnocchi, rigatoni, tortellini, and spaghetti ($14 and up); and the paper-thin, sweet-sauced pizza that Posto is known for ($13 and up). You’ll find a simple margherita with generous dollops of mozzarella but also some inventive alternatives: apple with gorgonzola cream and applewood bacon; butternut squash puree; lamb with ricotta and lemon aioli. Dinner is swankier: prime-grilled sirloin with shishito crema ($36); grilled pork chop with kale and parmesan polenta ($26); swordfish with roasted eggplant and bell pepper caponata, charred onions, and olives ($28); plus more pastas, such as tortellini with Jonah crab and parmesan cream ($25). Those tasty, stretchy pizzas are there, too. Truly, though, you could make a meal out of the excellent arancini appetizer — four fat, lemony rice balls in a tangy tomato sauce — and an aromatic pile of truffle fries.
Advertisement
What to drink There are several varieties of gin and tonic (which claim their own menu real estate), martinis (including the requisite espresso version), milk punch, and a Negroni for two. At last, an option in that suburban expanse between Concord and the Burlington Mall for a decent cocktail.
The Takeaway A surefire meeting place for displaced urbanites; harried shoppers; and busy parents who really need to duck in for a to-go pizza in between basketball and tutoring (in other words, yours truly last week). Dodge those double-parked SUVs, step inside, close your eyes, and pretend just for a moment that you’re in the city.
Posto Bedford, 158 Great Road, Bedford, 781-271-9100, www.postoboston.com
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.