It’s a far cry from the last Italian restaurant around these parts: Café Luigi, which is where you went for ridiculously affordable spaghetti and Chardonnay, especially popular with squirmy children and wine-clinking retirees. (I should know; I spent my childhood combing the racks with my mother and nana at that Marshalls and retreating to Luigi’s. Yes, it all looks different now.) Luigi’s service was lovably unpolished; here, everyone is smiling and smooth.

Why For Neapolitan pizzas, pastas, and panini in a busy retail complex. Go to barre class or snag some deals at Marshalls, then pop into Posto for a glass of wine in soothing environs: ambient music, butterscotch-colored booths, white-tiled walls, and soft pendant lighting that makes even the most haggard holiday shopper look rested.

At Posto Bedford, owner Joe Cassinelli (right) and chef Daniel Rodriguez. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

The backstory This is the newest restaurant from Joe Cassinelli’s Alpine Restaurant Group, which also runs Posto, the Painted Burro, and Rosebud in Davis Square; Osteria Posto in Waltham; and Burro Bar in Brookline.

This iteration of Posto strikes a balance between the more “corporate” Waltham vibe and the relaxed Somerville version, says Cassinelli.

“Bedford is the new look for Posto moving forward — a good hybrid between upscale Waltham and casual wood-fired pizzas and handmade pastas. And we’re doing more steaks and chops, which our clientele looks for,” he says.

The opening comes as the Somerville original celebrates its 10-year anniversary; Cassinelli plans a renovation and “face lift” in 2020, replicating the Bedford outpost.

At Posto Bedford, the gnocchi short ribs. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

What to eat Posto Bedford serves lunch and dinner. During the day, there are panini ($12 and up) served with fries; half and full portions of gnocchi, rigatoni, tortellini, and spaghetti ($14 and up); and the paper-thin, sweet-sauced pizza that Posto is known for ($13 and up). You’ll find a simple margherita with generous dollops of mozzarella but also some inventive alternatives: apple with gorgonzola cream and applewood bacon; butternut squash puree; lamb with ricotta and lemon aioli. Dinner is swankier: prime-grilled sirloin with shishito crema ($36); grilled pork chop with kale and parmesan polenta ($26); swordfish with roasted eggplant and bell pepper caponata, charred onions, and olives ($28); plus more pastas, such as tortellini with Jonah crab and parmesan cream ($25). Those tasty, stretchy pizzas are there, too. Truly, though, you could make a meal out of the excellent arancini appetizer — four fat, lemony rice balls in a tangy tomato sauce — and an aromatic pile of truffle fries.

Posto Bedford exterior. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

What to drink There are several varieties of gin and tonic (which claim their own menu real estate), martinis (including the requisite espresso version), milk punch, and a Negroni for two. At last, an option in that suburban expanse between Concord and the Burlington Mall for a decent cocktail.

The Takeaway A surefire meeting place for displaced urbanites; harried shoppers; and busy parents who really need to duck in for a to-go pizza in between basketball and tutoring (in other words, yours truly last week). Dodge those double-parked SUVs, step inside, close your eyes, and pretend just for a moment that you’re in the city.

Posto Bedford, 158 Great Road, Bedford, 781-271-9100, www.postoboston.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.