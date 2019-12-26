Get to Winter Park Just a half-hour outside the other parks (you know, Disney), sits the most adorable little boutique city called Winter Park. It’s filled with independent eateries, little shops, a farmer’s market, and tons of green space — along with quaint museums and gardens. Be sure to stop at the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, where you’ll find the largest collection of Tiffany pieces. This is the type of place you visit and never want to leave because you’ll want to move here stat. Make sure you take a Scenic Boat Tour while you’re there, and you’ll be treated to stunning views of grandiose homes that envelope Winter Park’s chain of lakes.

Orlando and Mickey Mouse go hand-in-hand. But in recent years, the city has made a concerted effort to appeal to the adults, too. They’ve added speakeasies, celebrity chefs, high-end dining, and uber-fancy hotels. Here’s how to have the perfect adult Orlando vacay.

Enzo’s Hideaway is a speakeasy that is tucked under a bridge that connects to the west side of Disney Springs.

Venture into Disney Springs Yes, it’s got tons of kids’ stuff — it is Disney, after all. But Disney Springs also has a Speakeasy and lots of high-end restaurants that attract foodies galore. Once you try the queso fundido at Rick Bayless’ Frontera Cocina, you may not be able to stop ingesting it. It’s truly some addictive cheese. Pair it with one of Frontera’s massive margaritas and your happy hour is done. Next, head to Morimoto Asia for its infamous lychee martini (takes like juice, but is two-thirds alcohol, so be warned). End your evening at Enzo’s Hideaway if you can find it. This speakeasy is tucked under a bridge that connects to the west side of Disney Springs — no password needed at this one. It’s a traditional Italian restaurant that simply does it right, and their cured meats and artisan cheeses are a guilty pleasure.

Stay at the Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek Located inside the parks, this pointedly doesn’t have anything Mickey in any of the rooms or common areas. It’s purely a fancy hotel. But that’s not the only reason for our obsession. It shares amenities with its neighbor, Waldorf Astoria Orlando, so you can stay at the Hilton yet use the Waldorf’s pool (the Hilton’s pool has the best lazy river ever, but the Waldorf’s pool has more of an adult vibe), spa, and other amenities. They’re connected indoors. Pro tip: Order the cauliflower salad at Hilton’s La Luce restaurant. It sounds so unassuming, but that warm cauliflower mixed with lemon, beans, and reggiano is one of the best things we ever ate.

Wine Bar George is the only master sommelier-led wine bar in Florida.

Plan your visit around the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival Epcot raised the bar with this one. They added to their global food experience with food and wine pairings from across the globe (go directly to France). In addition to the special foods and drinks during the festival, there are food seminars, parties, and other events throughout Epcot on selected days. Through Nov 23.

Get an education at Wine Bar George This new bar (opened in 2018) — located in Disney Springs — is the only master sommelier-led wine bar in Florida. They offer more than 140 wines by the glass — or even by the ounce, if you really want to sample. The bar literally takes the stage at Wine Bar George, and it showcases bottles upon bottles of tempting options. You can also choose to head upstairs for more of a date-night candlelight atmosphere.

Wander through East End Market This market likes to deem itself a “food movement.” We like to describe it as the best place in the entire world to snag a cookie at Gideon’s Bakehouse. You’re never too old to eat a half-pound cookie in one sitting — or that’s what we like to tell ourselves. When we heard about Gideon’s strict limit of six cookies max without a preorder, we dismissed it. After all, who needs more than six half-pound cookies. Um. We do. They’re that good. They’re rich, filled with stuff (we like the Pistachio Toffee Dark Chocolate the best, but you really can’t go wrong), and even after eating an entire cookie, we were ready for more.

Take a walk through a nature preserve The Tibet-Butler Nature Preserve contains 440 acres or wetlands and flatwoods that are shaded and stunning. There are six trails ideal for hiking that are good for beginners (half-mile hikes) and those looking for a half-day walk (several miles). Keep that camera ready: You may spot bald eagles, turtles, and other wildlife along the way.



