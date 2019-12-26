As Howard juggles these characters and their assorted agendas, all the while closing in on a massive payday that hinges on the outcome of a Celtics game, “Uncut Gems” (now in theaters) emerges as a symphony of chaos. Talking to Boston University-educated writer-directors Josh and Benny Safdie , ironically, turns out to be a small taste of the same.

Built on false promises and flashy schemes, his world is exceptionally busy, populated by his soon-to-be ex-wife ( Idina Menzel ), adoring girlfriend ( Julia Fox ), fellow hustlers-in-arms (including Lakeith Stanfield ), and a swarm of loan sharks (led by Woburn’s own Eric Bogosian ) to whom he’s deep in debt. Then there’s hoopster Kevin Garnett , playing himself, who’s interested in the rare Ethiopian opal Howard’s just smuggled into his Manhattan showroom.

Advertisement

The pair are behind schedule when they barrel into the Boston Harbor Hotel earlier this month, fresh off the tarmac at Logan Airport. They have 10 minutes to talk before being rushed through another few interviews then over to the ArcLight Boston, for an advanced Q&A screening of their film.

But even under these time constraints, the brothers blow through an impressive range of subjects, mentioning physicist Richard Feynman one minute and sports comedy “Celtic Pride” (1996) the next. Their energy, like their filmmaking, is perpetually cranked up to 11.

“Feynman had this amazing quote,” says Josh, 35. “He said, ‘The world is a dynamic mess of jiggling things if you look at it right.’

"One of the smartest men in the whole world, and there he’s breaking down a rubber band holding together a newspaper,” adds Josh. “If you get really close to it, and you look at it the right way, you see it’s just this mess of stuff.”

Advertisement

The Safdies felt such an idea perfectly described the hyper-pressurized environment of their film, set in the New York diamond district, where their father was once a runner and salesman. They first became interested in making a movie around his eccentric mentor there back in 2009. Sandler was their original pick for the part, the brothers explain, but his agents initially declined to pass along their script.

“We couldn’t get across the moat of celebrity,” says Benny, 33. The pair had only just graduated from Boston University and wrapped “Daddy Longlegs,” their second feature. “To be honest, we never really had the right to make the film back then,” adds Josh. “We needed to learn and earn our stripes as filmmakers.”

The Safdies were well-regarded in the indie film community, even then, but they felt unprepared to take on a production as maximalist as “Gems.” Instead, they followed up “Daddy Longlegs” with a basketball documentary, about Lenny Cooke.

But “Gems” remained their dream project. Seeking to immerse himself in its world, Josh spent years hanging around the diamond district.

“When I started to embed myself there, I’d aim to spend 30 minutes somewhere, and time would become condensed,” recalls Josh. “I’d look at my watch and realized three-and-a-half hours had passed. It was this idea of a person who’s packing as much time into their life as possible, in a way that’s almost exhausting.”

“Heaven Knows What" (2014), a harrowing portrait of drug addiction in New York City, came together during that period. Looking to cast supporting characters for “Uncut Gems," Josh had scouted actress Arielle Holmes, homeless at the time and frequenting a nearby methadone clinic. He was so compelled by Holmes’ story, which he ended up paying her by the page to write down, that he hit pause on “Gems” again to turn it into its own film.

Advertisement

“The process of making our other movies was really our education,” explains Benny. “None of our past movies would have existed if we weren’t pursuing ‘Gems.’”

It wasn’t until after “Good Time” (2017) – a rat-in-a-maze thriller, starring Robert Pattinson as a bank robber up against the clock – that the Safdies had the mainstream cachet necessary to get “Gems” made. As luck would have it, after repeated efforts to reach Sandler, “Good Time” brought the actor to them.

Sandler ended up texting Josh, without context, “Your movie was [expletive] incredible.”

“I said, ‘Who is this?’ and he said ‘Sandler,’" recalls Josh. “And I said, ‘Which one?’ He said, ‘The famous one.’ The other Sandler I knew happened to be a notable photographer, so I said, ‘Richard Sandler?’ And he goes, ‘The more famous one.’”

Sensing their opportunity, the brothers presented Sandler with an “Uncut Gems" script. He liked it, but the trio spent another year tweaking and rewriting certain scenes. “The reality is that we had over 160 drafts of the script,” says Josh. “It was never ready to be shot, but at some point you just have to shoot it.”

Advertisement

Sandler pushed the brothers to make “Uncut Gems” funnier, and they express relief that he did.

“This movie just doesn’t function without the humor,” says Benny. "A thriller like this, without it? We’d just have an ambulance on standby.”

Isaac Feldberg can be reached at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.