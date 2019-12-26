In another case of clicks-to-bricks, women’s “affordable luxury” retailer Cuyana has opened a 650-square-foot shop on Newbury Street. It’s the ninth outpost for the San Francisco-based brand, an early advocate of the concept that high quality need not be synonymous with high prices. Pitting themselves against fast fashion, Shilpa Shah and Karla Gallarda, who founded the company in 2011, carry tasteful essentials. Winter arrivals include recycled cashmere sweaters ($255), silk charmeuse wide leg pants ($195), and a canvas weekender ($285). Cuyana, 112 Newbury St., Boston, 857-317-4966, cuyana.com