The record-breaking musical “Cats,” which has been seen by more than 73 million people in 30 countries and has been performed in 15 languages, is perhaps best known for its show-stopping song, “Memory,” sung by Elaine Paige in the original London cast recording (1981) and by Betty Buckley in the original Broadway cast recording (1982). Now on a national tour that comes to the Boston Opera House Jan. 7-19, that beautiful ballad is being sung by Keri René Fuller, who plays Grizabella. “So many people have covered this song that for me, the pressure is a little bit alleviated because I am not focused on trying to sound like or be any of the women before me in this role,” Fuller said in a recent phone interview. “I think what is required for this song and for this role is authenticity. That’s what resonates with the audience.” Fuller, 26, has been on tour with the North American production of “Cats” for nearly one year. “It’s the same timeless production of ‘Cats’ that everybody who has seen it before will remember and love; however, it is a beautiful, refreshing take on the original,” she said. We caught up with Fuller, a Bethany, Okla., native who lives in New York City with her boyfriend, Michael Tapia, a personal trainer, to talk about all things travel.

One of my all-time favorite vacations was when I went to Paris in 2017 with one of my dearest friends. It was a first for many things: my first practically solo vacation, my first time not having a step-by-step itinerary to follow where I just experienced Paris for every twist and turn, and finally, it was my very first time going to Paris.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

I have to say, the coffee and wine in Paris were not to be believed. I consider myself quite the coffee connoisseur, and everywhere we went, my taste buds were speechless.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

There are so many places internationally that I would love to go to, like Ireland and Scotland . . . but I think one of my biggest travel bucket list items is a tour of the National Parks of America. There is so much beauty in our own backyard and I would love to go out in a van and experience them.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

As silly as it sounds, I have a stuffed animal named Cowie — she’s an elephant — that I cannot leave home without. She has come with me to every city on this tour and she is a little piece of home that reminds me of where I came from and what I love. I think those things are very important to remember while away from your roots.

Aisle or window?

Depends on the length of the flight. Aisle if it is a shorter flight, so I can get up and stretch my legs or use the restroom at my leisure. But window if it is a longer flight because, let's be honest, you need some sort of something to lean your head on if you're trying to sleep.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

I was lucky enough to travel to Europe for a month with my parents when I was 11 to go see my aunt who lived in Germany at the time. I remember waking up early, making a cup of coffee — the addiction started at a young age, clearly — and sitting on the front porch with my mom and aunt as it was raining. I remember grander things from that trip, but this memory is hands down my favorite.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Experiencing every bit of coffee and wine I can. I am quite easy to please. I also love taking photographs with my out-of-date cameras I buy at thrift stores and hope that some pictures actually turn out when they get developed.

Best travel tip?

Find a good travel credit card. There are enough things to keep track of while traveling. You don’t need to be worried about calculating a 3 percent fee on top of every purchase you make abroad.