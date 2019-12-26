Gloomy winter got you down? Visitors to Boston’s Seaport District can expect to be dazzled by “Entre les rangs,” a temporary immersive art installation by KANVA, presented in collaboration with Quartier des Spectacles Partnership and Creos. On Seaport Common (85 Northern Ave.) a shimmering field of more than 4,000 handmade white flexible crystalline stems are topped with white reflectors that bend and move in the wind. Reflecting natural and artificial light, the work is designed to evoke rural wheat fields swaying in the breeze (think spring!) while capturing the rhythms of the city and environs. On display through Feb. 2. Free. www.bostonseaport.xyz/venue/entre-les-rangs/

SKATING IN A WINTER WONDERLAND

While in the Seaport, visitors can also enjoy the area’s newest entertainment venture, Snowport Winter Village. The interactive winter wonderland features a 3,000-square-foot ice rink that can accommodate more than 200 skaters; themed skate nights; vibrant light displays; live music; and an array of complimentary activities such as outdoor iceless curling and yoga. Hungry? A warming tent offers seasonal food and beverage options, including freshly baked waffles by The Waffle Cabin, and more. Rink tickets: Adults $5; ages 4-12 $3. Skate rentals $5 per pair (or bring your own!). www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport/

The Rink at 401 Park recently debuted its 6,000-plus square-foot rink. Handout

OUTDOOR SKATING RINKS GALORE!

Outdoor ice-skating enthusiasts have another new option in Boston this winter. Touted as the first public skating rink in The Fenway, The Rink at 401 Park (at the former Sears, Roebuck, and Co. warehouse and distribution center) recently debuted its 6,000-plus square-foot rink. The premiere season, sponsored by retailer REI, offers a variety of fun activities both on and off the ice. Unique experiences include make-your-own s’mores and gingerbread cookie bar; post-skating chill-out lounge; snowshoe and ski rental promotions; layering 101 classes; make-your-own reusable hand-warmers; contests to build snow sculptures; and more. Rink tickets: adults $10; students, seniors, and 12 and under $6. Skate rentals $6. 401park.com/icerink/ Don’t know how to skate? The Skating Club of Boston offers lessons every Saturday at 10 a.m. for all ages and abilities; sign-ups available online. skatingacademy.org/campus/fenway-campus/

THERE:

NOTABLE HOSTS LEAD DISTINCTIVE TOURS

Modern Adventure, a travel company that pairs curious adventurers with notable guest hosts, has led over 40 trips to 30 countries, predominantly co-hosted by award-winning chefs, winemakers, and sommeliers — including 10 James Beard Award-winning chefs and 20 nominees. In the coming year, the company is expanding beyond the culinary sphere, and anticipates launching up to four tours a week led by tastemaker hosts across an array of new disciplines spanning wellness, design, and fashion. Upcoming departures include Colombia with Dandelion Chocolates and foraging aficionado Traci des Jardins (April 13-19); Argentina with Classic Wine Auctions (April 12-18); Yucatán with chef Claudette Zepeda (April 28-May 4); Mexico City with chef Jonathan Zaragoza (May 15-19); Costa Rica with LA fitness expert Jenn Glysson (June 25-30); and more. Adventures include between 14 to 20 people, depending on the destination. 1-855-219-8018, modernadventure.com/

Soothe your travel-weary skin with Gypsy Cream, the newest offering from Good Stuff Botanicals. Handout

EVERYWHERE:

GYPSY CREAM PROTECTS AND HEALS

Soothe your travel-weary skin with Gypsy Cream, the newest offering from Good Stuff Botanicals. Made from mineral-rich Montana water and hemp seed (not to be confused with CBD), this moisturizer can rejuvenate skin that’s been exposed to the elements, from ice-rock climbing to skiing or lolling on the beach. Inspired by a grandmother’s centuries-old Romanian recipe, Gypsy Cream offers relief for dry skin, dermatitis, sunburn, rashes, cuts, and even the fine lines of aging. Originally created to treat psoriasis, this potent cream is now used in hospitals and is recommended by doctors, dermatologists and estheticians for its soothing and healing effects. Made without GMOs, parabens, sulfates, fragrance, alcohol, chemicals, or dyes. $29.99. thegoodstuffbotanicals.com/gypsy-cream/

Made of 100 percent silk, the Midnight Flight Travel Bag features two zippered compartments that can be rolled and tied, fitting easily into your suitcase or carry-on bag. Handout

SILKY TRAVEL ACCESSORY

Keep your clean lingerie separated from your to-be-laundered items with the Midnight Flight Travel Bag by Julianna Rae, a Boston-based direct-to-consumer sleepwear and lingerie company. Made of 100 percent silk, the soft and flexible bag features two zippered compartments that can be rolled and tied with ribbon, fitting easily into your suitcase or carry-on bag. Once you have the bag, why not treat yourself to Natalya Sil Pajamas, a company best-seller available in three prints and six solid colors. In a pinch, the PJ’s silk top with detailed collar pairs perfectly over a pair of jeans, with a high-waisted skirt or under a blazer. Talk about multi-purpose! Midnight Flight Travel Bag $50; Natalya Sil Pajama $250. www.juliannarae.com/

NECEE REGIS

