A reason to peel off your pajamas and get out there on New Year’s Eve: Fenway’s Time Out Market (401 Park Drive) hosts an interactive arts show on Dec. 31, complete with drag queens, DJs — and their excellent line-up of food vendors.

Time Out’s Electric Circus features house and techno tunes from Noise Artistry and Char(7), a drag show hosted by Nüqueer Power (known for the Foundation Room’s popular monthly drag brunch), and a free toast at midnight.