A reason to peel off your pajamas and get out there on New Year’s Eve: Fenway’s Time Out Market (401 Park Drive) hosts an interactive arts show on Dec. 31, complete with drag queens, DJs — and their excellent line-up of food vendors.
Time Out’s Electric Circus features house and techno tunes from Noise Artistry and Char(7), a drag show hosted by Nüqueer Power (known for the Foundation Room’s popular monthly drag brunch), and a free toast at midnight.
Time Out’s chefs will also create one-night-only specials, from Craigie Burger to Saltie Girl to Tasting Counter, which surely beats delivery Chinese. Tickets are $85 per person and include full access to the market, all entertainment, and a $50 Time Out card to use at their restaurants and bars.
The 21-plus party starts at 9 p.m.; get tickets at www.timeoutmarket.com/boston.
