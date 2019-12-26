I’ve been dating my boyfriend on and off for about 10 years. We started a long-distance relationship about five years ago. My dad passed away, and soon after, my mom and I moved back home to Florida and my boyfriend moved to the West Coast. I have never lived separately from my mom. Honestly, we’ve developed a codependent relationship, but I’m at the point where I’m ready to leave and start my own life and possibly my own family. I’ve had a few conversations with her and she isn’t open to listening or talking this through with me. I would love to stay around my family, but my boyfriend is getting his master’s in counseling and can’t pick up and move because of his connections and classes. I don’t want to hurt my mom, but I don’t want to lose what I have with him and what our future could be. I’m curious to see what your thoughts are.

— Home for now

A. My thought is that you’ll have to leave your mom — and I say this as someone who had a very close relationship with her mom. In fact, I’m thinking of this discussion I had with my mom in, like, 2006. I told her I imagined that one day, she’d retire and move to Boston, and then we’d buy a two-family home and each live on a floor. I had it all planned out. My sister would visit and then it would be a little Goldstein commune — a Goldstein cocoon.

But my mom was honest with me that day when I told her my plan. She said, “Um . . . I want to live by myself — or with a romantic partner. And you should too.” And that was that.

Her honesty allowed me to think about a new plan, one with more possibilities. In your case, yes, your mom might be hurt and miserable if you leave, but she’ll also have cause to grow her community. That could be a gift.

The answer is clear to me. You want to have new experiences and to start your own family. You’ve fallen for a partner who has to do that on the West Coast, at least for now. Perhaps you and your boyfriend can return at some point, but for now it’s just about letting your mom know what’s happening. Talk about the visits you’ll make. Come up with a plan to have her visit you. Ask her what kind of support she needs to make this easier. Make it clear she’s still part of the narrative. If she won’t listen, put it in a note.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

You have to decide whether to become an adult and end the codependency with your mother. Otherwise, you are never going to be able to have a successful relationship, with your current BF or any other guy. CRUCIFIEDZEOFF

Don’t offer to have your mom move to the West Coast with you. LUCILLEVANPELT

I totally understand how you feel. I’ve been in your shoes and I know it’s very difficult. That being said, your mom is being kind of selfish. I know this will be hard, but the longer you stay, the harder it will be to leave and you will have major regrets if you don’t live your life for yourself and follow your own path. GOODGOLLYMISSHOLLY

_____

Catch season 3 of Meredith Goldstein’s Love Letters podcast. Get it at loveletters.show or wherever you listen.

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to meredith.goldstein@globe.com.