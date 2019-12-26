Coca-Cola Co. is dousing speculation that it’s getting into the cannabis business.

Speculation surged after a video posted to YouTube — since deleted — by a user with the screen name “Gabor the Blind Guy” showed a Coca-Cola can with a childproof lid. The man in the video says that his father is a head engineer for a company that “produces bottling and capping machines for many major pharmaceutical and food companies.”

He then says that Coca-Cola is planning on debuting a new line of its classic drink in Canada that will feature CBD extract, the non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that treats pain but doesn't get you high.