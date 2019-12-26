COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Medical Board is accepting new petitions through the end of the year from those seeking to add illnesses as qualifying conditions for physicians to recommend medical marijuana to Ohio patients, cleveland.com reported.

The board continues to take the position that once an illness is added to the list of approved conditions, it can't be removed, according to board spokeswoman Tessa Pollock. Petitions will be reviewed early next year.

AIDS, Alzheimer’s disease, and Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, are among the 21 current approved illnesses, along with cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, and Parkinson’s disease.