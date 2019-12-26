Lowell firefighters rescued a 15-year-old boy who was trapped on the third floor of a multi-family home in a 2-alarm fire Thursday morning that displaced 15 people, Lowell firefighters said.

“Screaming” residents told firefighters around 8:43 a.m. that someone was trapped in the home at 42 7th St., said Lowell Fire Deputy Chief Bob Destrempe.

“His arm was hanging out the window to tell us he was up there. Heavy smoke was pushing out the top of the window,” Destrempe said. “We threw a ground ladder up to the third-floor window. We had a firefighter go up and take a kid out the window. He was able to come down on his own power down the ladder.”