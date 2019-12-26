“Our investigation is showing the two children fell first, and then the parent after,'' Rollins told WBUR radio’s “Morning Edition” host Bob Oakes on Thursday. She said that “all things are indicating” a suicide by the mother.

Rollins said the woman was 40 years old and that the children were 4 years old and 15 months old. She did not provide the gender of the children, but said her office will release a more detailed statement later Thursday.

A mother apparently killed herself after her two children fell to their deaths at the Renaissance Park garage on the campus of Northeastern University in Roxbury on Christmas Day, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

She said the father of the children was notified of their deaths on Wednesday.

Rollins did not immediately respond to a Boston Globe interview request Thursday morning.

Rollins responded to the scene Wednesday afternoon and described what she saw during the interview. “It was awful. There were children’s shoes and the mother’s shoe. There were belongings from the children and the mother strewn upon the street,'' she said. “The impact of the fall was visible from the street.”

First responders who rushed to the garage, which is near the MBTA’s Ruggles Street Orange Line station, found the bodies of the mother and the two children around 1:26 p.m. Wednesday. They were rushed to a Boston hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Rollins noted that the three people died on Christmas.

"On any day if it had happened, it would have been a tragedy,'' she said. “But it happened on Christmas Day, which, whether you celebrate that holiday or not, is a sacred season in many cultures. And to just see a family — when many of us were home I hope celebrating and loving ours — to just see that this family ended on that day, or the vast majority of them did.”

She urged anyone who feels under stress, for whatever reason, to reach out and get help. "There is help out there if you are struggling,'' she said.

Rollins said the three deaths have affected all of the first responders and relatives of the children and their mother, including her husband.

"It’s really a devastating loss for all of us,'' she said. “But I hope what comes out of all of this is know you can call [the Samaritans help line at] 877-870-HOPE (4673) if you want to talk to somebody.”

Rollins’ office, along with Boston police, are conducting an investigation into the fatalities.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, at a Wednesday press conference, encouraged anyone who saw what happened to contact investigators at 1-800-494-TIPS (8477). He also said that witnesses, including police officers who responded to the scene, can seek counseling through the city’s trauma hotline, 617-431-0125.

“We want everyone to know, this collaborative here will do everything in our powers to find out everything we can about this death investigation,” Gross said.

Fifteen Boston Emergency Medical Services workers rushed to the garage when the call came in, the president of their union said.

“Three patients were given the best possible care we could provide, but it was not enough to save their lives,” Michael MacNeil, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association EMS Division, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we know all too well that this kind of trauma leaves scars on first responders as well.”

Rollins said a car connected to the woman was found in the garage with two children’s car seats inside. The car was later towed away by police.

About two dozen officers converged on the scene Wednesday afternoon. The area surrounding the garage was blocked off by police tape, and personal belongings could be seen scattered on the sidewalk outside.

The garage is the same spot where a Boston College student, Alexander Urtula, died by suicide in May. His girlfriend, Inyoung You, is being charged with involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say she waged a campaign of “consistent and repeated psychological abuse” that overwhelmed his will to live.

Northeastern University this fall put additional security measures in three parking facilities on campus, including at the Renaissance Park garage, university spokeswoman Renata Nyul said.

“Following Wednesday’s tragic incident, the university has indefinitely blocked both pedestrian and vehicular access to the top two floors of the Renaissance Park garage,” Nyul said. “This restricted access will continue until a permanent solution is implemented.”

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross during press conference on Wednesday. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

