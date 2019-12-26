“Brother Chuck, former City Councillor has passed on to join the ancestors,” Miranda wrote on Twitter. “May the heaven open wide for you. There’s so much I want to say, but I’ll just say thank you for telling me 2 weeks ago to keep my head high & feet planted. Because of you there’s a me.”

State Representative Liz Miranda tweeted about some sage advice that she received from Turner not that long ago.

As news of Chuck Turner’s death spread, many people in Boston’s political and media circles turned to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the former city councilor and the legacy he left behind.

Boston City Council President Andrea J. Campbell shared a photo of Turner on Twitter and wrote about the last time she saw him.

“Last time I saw Chuck Turner was at an event celebrating his life’s work on behalf of the most vulnerable," she wrote. "I will always remember his insistence that the people have the power & ideas to transform their circumstances. This continues to guide my work. Rest in power Councilor.”

City Councilor Lydia Edwards also paid her respects to Turner on Twitter.

“Rest in power, Councilor Turner, and thank you for your creative and vigilant advocacy on so many fronts, with economic and racial justice always at the center," she tweeted.

Former city councilor Tito Jackson had many kind words for Turner, and described him as one of Roxbury’s “fiercest freedom fighters” for justice, equity, dignity, and fairness.

Evandro C. Carvalho, the executive director of the Boston Human Rights Commission, said the city was a better place because of Turner’s efforts.

“Rest In Peace former Boston City Council Chuck Turner!” Carvalho tweeted. “Our City is better because of your decades of advocacy for underserved communities.”

BNN News, a TV show that focuses on local news in Boston, echoed those sentiments.

“With the passing of Chuck Turner, Boston loses a tireless advocate for equity in jobs, education, housing and criminal justice, who also worked to help constituents turn their lives around in #Roxbury’s District 7,” the tweet said.

Joyce Linehan, the chief of policy for Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, praised Turner for his advocacy work.

“Chuck Turner was a tireless and effective advocate for jobs, housing, and justice," she tweeted. "I learned something from him every time we worked together.”

David S. Bernstein, a veteran journalist and WGBH news columnist, said he was saddened when he heard the news of Turner’s death, and recalled how Turner left his mark on the city.

“This is very sad to me," Bernstein tweeted. "I have good memories of covering Chuck Turner and his genuine efforts to stand up for his community. His history is complicated, but his legacy is important for Boston.”





