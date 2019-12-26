Route 123 in Abington was shut in both directions early Thursday morning and about 3,000 customers temporarily lost power after a vehicle struck and downed utility poles, officials said.

The driver struck the poles around 3 a.m., said Abington Fire Captain Jack Glynn.

National Grid, Abington firefighters, and EMS responded to the scene, Glynn said. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was not taken to a hospital.