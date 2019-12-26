Route 123 in Abington was shut in both directions early Thursday morning and about 3,000 customers temporarily lost power after a vehicle struck and downed utility poles, officials said.
The driver struck the poles around 3 a.m., said Abington Fire Captain Jack Glynn.
National Grid, Abington firefighters, and EMS responded to the scene, Glynn said. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was not taken to a hospital.
The route was closed in the eastbound and westbound directions until around 9:30 a.m., firefighters said.
National Grid restored power to all 3,000 customers around 8 a.m., said Bob Kievra, a spokesman for National Grid in New England. Kievra said crews repaired a downed pole.
