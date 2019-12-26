A person armed with a firearm robbed the Starbucks at the Framingham rest stop on the westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike early Thursday, State Police said.
The incident took place around 6:20 a.m. and is now under investigation by State Police, who have troopers on the scene searching for the armed suspect, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio.
“The suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and got access to a safe before fleeing,” he wrote in an e-mail.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.
