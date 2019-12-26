A train has derailed near Lansdowne station in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood, and significant delays for the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail line are expected for this evening’s commute, according to the MBTA.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said in a tweet shortly after 4 p.m. that an inbound train experienced a “low speed upright derailment near Lansdowne,” which is located at 85 Brookline Ave. No injuries were reported.
“All Framingham/Worcester Line trains will experience significant delays,” the T said.
Framingham Train 591 (4:30 pm from South Station) is expected to depart South Station significantly behind schedule due to a derailed train blocking traffic near Lansdowne.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) December 26, 2019
No passengers were on the coach that derailed, according to Tory Mazzola, a spokesman for Keolis Commuter Services, which has operated the T’s commuter rail system since 2014 under a $2.6 billion contract. In an e-mail sent shortly after 4:50 p.m., Mazzola said that crews from Keolis and the MBTA are investigating the incident and working to “re-rail the coach and determining alternative transportation for impacted passengers.”
Mazzola said that an initial investigation suggested the derailment was likely caused by “a human error in setting the switch in the correct position to route the train."
