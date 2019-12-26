Security officials stopped a man at Logan Airport Christmas Day who tried to fly with an antique gun that he said he inherited from his grandfather, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The man, whom TSA did not identify, was stopped at airport security after officers noticed his gun, TSA said in a statement.

“TSA officers spotted the handgun when the man’s belongings entered the X-ray machine. They contacted the Massachusetts State Police, who took possession of the handgun, detained the man for questioning and then allowed him to return the firearm to his vehicle,” the statement said.