Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and my favorite gift from Santa was a Bluetooth headband that will allow me to listen to podcasts while I sleep. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

It’s time to think about the future.

On Tuesday, we gave you the biggest stories in Rhode Island of the last decade. So what will the next 10 years look like?

Advertisement

Rhode Map asked more than 30 elected officials and key stakeholders to fill out an end-of-decade survey. We’ll publish a few of their answers here each morning for the next several days.

Today’s question: What will be the biggest story of the next 10 years?

Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee“

"Mayor Grebien and the revitalization of Pawtucket.”

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea

“How we educate our children and make sure all Rhode Islanders are ready for the opportunities ahead.”

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner

“Rhode Island will continue its transition to a higher wage, higher skill economy, driven mostly by smarter investments in education and workforce training."

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza

“I believe the most important story to come from Providence will be how we continue to build a shared sense of purpose and connectedness within our community. At a time where people are suffering from diseases of despair, substance use is on the rise and suicide is increasingly common, cities need to be the force that brings people together. That, or maybe, I’ll take the decade by storm with a once-in-a-lifetime performance at PVDFest. I’ve got time to plan it out.”

Advertisement

Liz Gledhill, chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus

“Climate change. Our coastlines are extremely vulnerable, storms are getting more powerful, and if we don’t act quickly RI will suffer devastating consequences in the next decade. I also think our schools will control a big part of our narrative. People want to know if ‘safe, clean, and dry’ buildings translate to better outcomes for students. Billions of dollars will be spent in the next few years, and taxpayers need to see a turnaround in the state of public education by the end of the decade.”

Mike Stenhouse, CEO of the Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity

“Will people rediscover the benefits of freedom via a limited government, or will they continue to be lured by more free stuff and the higher taxes that go with it?”

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

Need something to do today? Check out “ Disney on Ice ” at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. The show runs through Saturday.

There are a bunch of good movies out there, but the Globe's movie critic says “ Uncut Gems ” is the one you don’t want to miss.

If you’re just lounging around the house today, I highly recommend “The Toys That Made Us” series on Netflix. Skip ahead to the episode about wrestling action figures and you’ll see a whole lot of Hasbro.

Enjoying Rhode Map? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.