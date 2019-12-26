These are old problems, and Baker is handling them well

Matt Stout’s article “Troubled agencies stymie governor” (Page A1, Dec. 22) suggests that some find it puzzling that the criticism of Governor Baker’s management policies, particularly with respect to the Registry of Motor Vehicles and the MBTA, have had no impact on his popularity. As both a lifelong Democrat and a huge Baker fan, I don’t find this surprising at all.

Reasonable voters do not expect perfection from their elected leaders. We do expect sound financial management to maintain a high level of services without constant deficits. We know that leadership requires making often painful decisions, a thick skin, and tenacity in exploring problems and finding solutions. Baker listens, reflects, and acts, evidencing intelligence and honest concern for the impact of those decisions on the residents of the Commonwealth.