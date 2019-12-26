These are old problems, and Baker is handling them well
Matt Stout’s article “Troubled agencies stymie governor” (Page A1, Dec. 22) suggests that some find it puzzling that the criticism of Governor Baker’s management policies, particularly with respect to the Registry of Motor Vehicles and the MBTA, have had no impact on his popularity. As both a lifelong Democrat and a huge Baker fan, I don’t find this surprising at all.
Reasonable voters do not expect perfection from their elected leaders. We do expect sound financial management to maintain a high level of services without constant deficits. We know that leadership requires making often painful decisions, a thick skin, and tenacity in exploring problems and finding solutions. Baker listens, reflects, and acts, evidencing intelligence and honest concern for the impact of those decisions on the residents of the Commonwealth.
The T and the Registry have been problems for a long time. It may take a long time to fix them. We have grown wise to empty promises that rely on financial calculations that bear no resemblance to reality, so no, supporters of the governor are not affected by the current crop of criticisms against him.
Elvira Jordan
Sharon
Governor too slow to tackle State Police scandals
Governor Baker’s halting progress in tackling decades-old problems at state agencies speaks more to the agencies’ entrenched and intractable practices than his perhaps too-cautious approach. What’s more, most reforms require more upfront money than the Legislature and, ultimately, we voters are willing to commit.
But meaningful reform at one agency, not mentioned in the article, would actually save taxpayer money: the State Police. After years of trust-corroding scandals on his watch, the governor’s reforms, if any, have been reactive and slow motion. Yet another insider was named to head up the department. Mark your calendars for the new colonel’s retirement after two years of business as usual.
In this case, at least, what is the governor waiting for? What is he afraid of?
Mark Lohr
Jamaica Plain