Shirley Leung’s Dec. 20 column is right on the mark in arguing that Governor Baker should rethink selling the Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center ( “Proceed with caution,” Business). One point she left out about the Hynes’s lack of use is that the state is not doing nearly enough to market the Hynes’s suitability for small to moderate-sized conventions and other events — the kind for which the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center is too big. Given its size and location, the Hynes is the ideal venue for such gatherings, and the state should really be promoting it.

Lee Ridgway

Boston





How about a Lincoln Center-like site?

Rethinking the Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center provokes a number of ideas. Among important considerations are concerns of nearby merchants and Boston’s unmet needs as a thriving city of both commerce and culture.

Both the Boston Lyric Opera and the Boston Ballet are limited to sites less than adequate for optimal performance of their world-class capabilities. Others face similar challenges. Why not start with a bare site to create a Lincoln Center-like attraction, offering proper venues for these two gems and other efforts? It would be an imaginative vision to strengthen the city’s performing arts and make sense environmentally and economically.

Mitchell T. Rabkin

Auburndale