It was a scene no one should have to see, least of all on Christmas: A mother and two children — one 4 years old and the other 15 months old — fell to their deaths from the Renaissance Park garage on the campus of Northeastern University on Wednesday afternoon. Two dozen police officers and 15 members of the Boston Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene, where children’s shoes were scattered in the street. “Three patients were given the best possible care we could provide, but it was not enough to save their lives,” Michael MacNeil, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association EMS Division, said to the Globe in a statement . “Unfortunately, we know all too well that this kind of trauma leaves scars on first responders as well.”

On Christmas Day, while many city residents opened presents and spent time with their families, Boston’s emergency first responders stood watch over the city. That’s a sacrifice they make every year, but one that became far more painful this holiday, when the men and women of the Boston Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to a horrifying tragedy near Ruggles Station.

The circumstances of the deaths are still under investigation, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who called it a likely double murder-suicide. The two children apparently fell first, and the mother followed. The garage was also where a Boston College student died by suicide earlier this year. Northeastern said Wednesday that it has closed the top two floors of the garage indefinitely and blocked pedestrian and vehicular access.

While the investigation continues, the city owes a debt of gratitude to the people who may be haunted by Wednesday’s carnage for the rest of their lives. It’s often easier to recognize people’s physical bravery than what it takes to endure psychological damage. When they show up for work every day, Boston’s 399 emergency medical services personnel know they may be asked to bear witness to — and carry the mental scars from — the worst and most unfortunate of humanity. They respond to car accidents, drownings, overdoses, suicides. (They are sometimes the victims of violence, too, as when a woman in an ambulance allegedly stabbed an EMT this summer.)

“It leaves a mark on you,” said James Hooley, the chief of Boston EMS, speaking generally of the kind of traumatic events first responders encounter, not the Christmas deaths specifically. For emergency personnel, the city offers drop-in counseling, access to clinicians, and group support sessions after incidents. Public support helps, too. “We appreciate that people do think of us at a time like this,” he said. “We want to be able to go out there and face the next situation.” Hooley said that members of the community, such as witnesses, can also access support through the city trauma hotline by calling 617-431-0125.

For many of us, emergency responders only come to mind when we’re driving, and bemoaning the annoyance of having to pull over for an ambulance. Boston’s Christmas tragedy is a reminder of the heroes among us, many of whom don’t carry a gun.