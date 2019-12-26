The University of Massachusetts Amherst’s decision to remove a teacher from her course because one student out of 500 was offended by a parody video is deeply wrong-headed and ultimately damaging to the student (“Professor on Hitler video parody controversy: ‘I was crushed,’ ” Metro, Dec. 22). This could have been a teachable moment, in which the student could learn that — guess what? — life is going to offend you sometimes. You need to learn how to handle it because you won’t always be able to remove the source of the offense. You may have to deal with it like a mature adult.

Instead, the university coddles the student and opts to be more concerned with the student’s comfort, and removes the teacher? Ridiculous.