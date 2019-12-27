Heather Welch (@ heathdopaint ) isn’t concerned with finding a style. Her art comes in various shapes, sizes, colors, and mediums – and that’s exactly the way she likes it. One day, she’ll go out to her driveway and use spray paint to create a mesmerizing image of earth as seen from space. The next, she might grab her sketchbook and make detailed images of dinosaurs with little fact-filled captions. To her, art is something meant to make the creator feel happy – nothing more, nothing less. She likes to give away her art and will paint just about anything that pops into her mind, making her “portfolio” a case study of the subconscious. Her passion is environmental science - it’s what she’s studying at Northeastern University. But her art is what keeps her grounded. Most recently, she felt bored at home, so she painted a holiday-themed baby Yoda. Why? Her friend asked suggested it. Sometimes, art can be as simple as that.

Q. What has your artistic journey been like?

A. I don’t remember a time when I wasn’t making some sort of art. I still have some ugly sketchbooks from when I was in elementary school. Sometimes, my sketches would be of random things, or things that I’d like to remember. I have a pretty bad memory, so when I’d see something I like, I would immediately start jotting it down. A tree, or an animal, or a place. Art has always been a therapeutic thing for me. I can be really stressed or sad or even happy, and then I’ll make something that’ll help me either relax or express the feeling, and it always works. Now that I don’t have as much time to make art like I once did, its therapeutic qualities are even more magnified.

Q. So what is it that you try to portray when you sit down to make art?

A. It’s always changing. For example, the other day I was feeling very anxious so I painted something that was representative of that emotion. Sometimes, that’s not exactly the case. I might just feel like painting a red panda just because they’re cute. The subjects are always changing but the purpose of the art stays the same.

Q. What did you paint that was representative of your anxiety?

A. It was a blurry face, made with watercolors. The face is fragmented, like it’s falling apart. So it isn’t always necessarily something that will cheer me up, sometimes it’s a manifestation of the emotion or anxiety.

Q. You also use a broad spectrum of mediums in your art. Can you talk me through some of your favorites?

A. Well I started off with the basics – acrylic really made up a lot of my younger years, probably up until high school. That’s just because it’s what I had access to and it was easy to use. I tried oils, but oils take a lot of patience because you have to wait for the different layers to dry. Then, when I went to college I went all in on watercolors, because they’re easy to transport and a little less messy. My spray painting started after I saw a cool YouTube video. So with a lot of trial and error, I learned how to do it and also made a mess of my driveway.

A work by Heather Welch.

