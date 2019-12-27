Hunter posted a photo of his girlfriend sitting on a bow-clad Peloton to his apparent Instagram account (which is aptly named “ @pelotonhusband ”) on Christmas Day, along with the caption, “Here’s hoping this goes over better the second time.... Merry Christmas to my actual girlfriend (pls don’t leave me).”

Sean Hunter, the Canadian actor from the controversial “ Grace in Boston ” Peloton commercial, apparently gave his real-life girlfriend a Peloton exercise bike for Christmas.

The actor seems to be poking fun at the backlash to the commercial that debuted in late November, in which he gives his wife (played by Monica Ruiz) one of the brand’s exercise bikes for Christmas. In the commercial, the wife uses the bike constantly, showing her gratitude a year later with a spliced-together home movie of cellphone video clips of her on the machine. (At one point in the commercial, the instructor on the screen can be heard saying, “Let’s go, Grace in Boston,” to which the woman exclaims, “She just said my name!”)

Reaction to the commercial was widespread and visceral, as some criticized the ad for being sexist and demeaning, since the husband gave his already-fit partner a means to lose more weight.

Peloton officials stood by the commercial, saying they were “disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial.”

After the ad, Ruiz, who played the wife, was asked to do a commercial for Ryan Reynolds’s alcohol company, Aviation American Gin. In the ad, Ruiz’s character is seen raising a martini glass, saying, “To new beginnings,” slugging the drink as a friend tells her, “You’re safe here.” Reynolds tweeted out the ad to his millions of followers.

“Honestly, I think it was just my face,” Ruiz told Hoda Kotb on NBC’s “Today” show on Dec. 12. "It was my fault. My eyebrows looked like, worried, I guess? People were like, ‘She looks scared!’ ”

Hunter, for his part, went on ABC’s “Strahan, Sara and Keke” to tell his side of the story on Dec. 9, saying that the negative reaction to the ad “blows me away.”

“People have to remember I’m the actor. This isn’t who I am, right? I’m a totally different person in real life. I’m a teacher. I teach children. And I am an actor, I audition, and it’s great. . . There have been huge allegations, calling it sexist, misogynistic. My face is now the face of the patriarchy. It’s so, ‘Whoa, hold on a minute, slow your roll,’ right? That’s not who I am.”

When show co-host Sara Haines asked Hunter what his actual girlfriend thought of the backlash, he responded: “She’s been in full support of me this whole process. She also watches the commercial and is in bewilderment, absolutely."

He also hinted that he was planning to pull the holiday stunt, adding, "I’m just excited to see what her reaction is when I buy her her Christmas gift this year. Who knows what it is.”

“Will you please roll on that? Because I feel like that could go viral as well,” Haines said.

“It could, actually,” Hunter acknowledged, adding coyly, “I’m going to keep it hush-hush. I won’t tell you what I got.”

Well, looks like we all know now.

Peloton did not immediately respond to an e-mailed query on if the company provided Hunter the bike.

• Peloton ‘husband’ says he worries about repercussions on his career





Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss