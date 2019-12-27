Her perfect date: Hike followed by lunch overlooking the water

First thing people notice in her home: The very large cat scratching post

MARTY GRIMES: 57 / animal shelter property manager

First thing people notice in his home: Animals scurrying

What makes him a catch: Looks, brains, and his boat

5 P.M. BOAT HOUSE WATERFRONT DINING, TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND

FREE AND CLEAR

Tina I began to consider the idea of dating after my 38-year marriage was ending. I delayed the date until after the divorce papers were signed.

Marty I saw Dinner With Cupid online, and I was interested.

Tina I ended up arriving too early, but I had heard that the sunset at the Boat House was beautiful to watch. I ended up by the window for the view, which quickly became dark. It made it chilly though — I ordered a glass of red wine to help me warm up. I was not really nervous, I meet new people every day at my job. I had allowed myself to have no expectations.

Marty I was calm. Just went with a clear mind. The hostess brought me to the table.

Tina Marty had a nice smile, and was looking dapper in his blazer. He admitted he had been working on a “beard” and asked my opinion.

Marty Tina was a pretty blonde, nice to look at.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tina Marty is a recreational sailor, has worked on environmental projects and in restaurant management, and now has his dream job of working at an animal shelter. We reviewed our past relationships and he was surprised to learn he was my first date since my separation.

Marty We discussed life stories, how we came to where we are at this stage of life, kids, travel, favorite activities. I think her nervousness disappeared quickly.

Tina We discussed our menu choices before deciding that red wine can go with fish. He ordered a bottle of the same wine that I had ordered earlier. I had the pan-roasted cod. It was delicious!

Marty I had seafood scampi, which was fantastic.

Tina I felt comfortable talking about my family and marriage demise (probably too much!).

Marty The chemistry took time. Once we cracked the wine, the laughs began. As our conversation developed, our personalities came out and we liked each other’s stories. Neither of us said anything to disappoint the other.

FRESH START

Tina He had a family event so he suggested we give up the table.

Marty Our meal was done, the wine gone; the proper thing to do was vacate the table for the server.

Tina He walked me to my car and we exchanged phone numbers.

Marty We kindly said good night. We are at stages in life where a hug or kiss was not necessary. We shared numbers for a possible future time together.

SECOND DATE?

Tina Probably not. Marty is a nice guy, but has too much in common with my ex. I need a different experience at this time in my life.

Marty Not sure. It ended friendly but no definite plans to reconnect.

POST-MORTEM

Tina / B+

Marty / A

