1 Swivel chairs are upholstered in navy-on-navy chevron stripe fabric with a brass nailhead detail. “Clients sometimes take the swivel out of the base because their kids are constantly spinning,” Talancy says, “but with the television on one side of the room and the kitchen opposite, it’s crazy not to build in the functionality.”

The family room in this Needham home opened to the kitchen, but the new owners, a young family of four, hired Sudbury-based KTII Design Group to open it up even more. Principal Kalah Talancy removed a built-in wet bar and reworked the layout and furnishings for a fresh, clean feel. “This client was my soul sister,” the designer says. “We are both completely anti-clutter.” Benjamin Moore Revere Pewter paint, a light gray with warm undertones, flows easily into the kitchen while a custom-cut and bound wool rug grounds the square-shaped seating area. An oversized coffee table takes center stage. “You can literally have a dance party on it, it’s so sturdy,” Talancy says. And, it’s large enough for a family game night or to set out appetizers for guests. “It’s a true gathering place.”

2 Architect Kevin Ten Brinke, Talancy’s business partner and husband, designed the mantel to be the room’s focal point. Antiqued brass sconces from Visual Comfort flank the television, which doubles as art when not in use.

3 Vista Linen Stripe drapery by Schumacher in a wide horizontal stripe provides punch without taking over. “It’s not too serious, but still subtle enough to grow with in case they want to tweak the room,” Talancy says. “I didn’t want her to be stuck with purple toile curtains!”

4 Nantucket photographer Lauren Marttila’s Grey Lady is breezy and atmospheric. “We wanted a seaside element that wasn’t a beach or an ocean,” Talancy says. “This reads coastal without being overt.”

5 The sofas are upholstered in indoor/outdoor fabric by Sunbrella for family friendly durability. “A sectional sofa can shut down a room,” Talancy says about choosing two separate pieces. “I wanted to keep it open and flowing.”

6 The gold-fluted base of the stone-topped side table balances the sandblasted weathered finish of the coffee table with a touch of bling. “There’s just the right amount of shine,” Talancy says. “It’s not like we’re gilding the lily.”

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.