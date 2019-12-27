We live in the same Boston suburb, less than a mile apart, so the fact that we’d use a location-sharing tool with GPS capabilities to track each other’s whereabouts seems ludicrous to begin with, but I was the one who had showed it to him on a lark.

The man I’ve been dating for the past six months and I are having our first real fight. We are both in our mid-50s and the argument is about the Find My Friends app. A few days ago, I’d turned off the app. Consequently, he received an alert from Apple that I’d stopped sharing my location with him.

I stand in my kitchen and explain the app isn’t fun for me anymore. In the same way I’d tired of making videos in which my dog appears to speak using My Talking Pet, I’d tired of Find My Friends. Most importantly, I realized I didn’t want another reason to stare at my phone. I hadn’t known he would receive a notification about it and I hadn’t meant to hurt him.

I go on to remind him he uses an iPhone 6s and texts with one finger, and that I had also been the one to show him how to use the thumbs-up and heart emojis in messages to his daughters.

I honestly didn’t think he’d even notice or care that I’d turned off the app. He had and he did.

“But you can’t be serious?” I finally ask.

“Big picture, no,” he says.

“Little picture?”

“I hated getting that notification.”

I am divorced. My ex-husband is now married to another woman. He is a widower. His wife died five years ago after struggling with an addiction. We both still have bruises that need to heal. And there’s no app for that.

“My only issue is that if one of us shares our location, then the other should do the same. Is this wrong?” he continues. “I didn’t think it was fair.”

A switch flips. I tell him he doesn’t have to share his location anymore, either. I ramble on about all the things I’ve done for him over the past few days and say I’m having trouble understanding what this is really about. Then, with

a clarity I could rarely muster in a close to 20-year marriage, I say, “This makes me feel unappreciated.”

This man and I have kissed on my couch like teenagers and now we stand in my house squabbling like them. I’ve overheard similar conversations among my own daughters and their friends about unfollowing, unfriending, and blocking people that I could barely follow. The only thing he and I now agree on is how stupid this fight is.

I have gray roots and he is balding. I stare at a small bruise on the top of his head. He got it a few weeks ago after bumping into his car hatch. I want to lean forward and kiss it, but I’m having trouble finding my footing. There’s a part of me, a reflex, that tells me to keep arguing with him. So I do. Finally I say, “I think you should leave.”

The next morning, we don’t text each other like we usually do. I’m aware that I’m checking my phone several times throughout the day. I miss him. At 6:10 p.m. my phone buzzes. He texts me his daughter’s soccer score and tells me to drive home safely from Boston because it’s supposed to rain like crazy.

For a moment, I want to push him away. I want to retreat to the metaphorical room in my head I’d gotten so good at hiding in when I was married. I think about ignoring him. I even think about turning off my phone.

Instead, I text: Can I stop by to say good night?

He texts right back: I’d love it.

Liz Paley is a writer and volunteer English teacher.




