Grab the kids and head to the Francis William Bird Park in Walpole for the self-guided Bird Park Reindeer Quest . See if you can find the four wooden reindeer hidden throughout the park, and leave a bell around the neck of the first one you find (bells can be found in the park’s office). Open from dawn to dusk. Free. thetrustees.org

Tuesday

LOL

Laugh the year away at Improv Boston’s 2019 New Year’s Eve Comedy Countdown. Shows will run throughout the evening, starting with the 4 p.m. family show and ending with the 10 p.m. 21-plus event. Sparkling cider and champagne will be served. Tickets $10-$40. improvboston.com

Tuesday

Festive Fireworks

Ring in 2020 with New Year’s Eve Fireworks on Boston Harbor between Long Wharf, the South Boston Waterfront, and the Seaport District. Bundle up with your favorite winter coat as bursts of color illuminate the midnight sky. Free; donations can be made online to support the display. foccp.org

Wednesday

Flying High

Celebrate the day that made Prospect Hill in Somerville famous: when General George Washington ordered the first true American flag to be raised in honor of the formation of the Continental Army. The First Flag Raising kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with a processional led by a reenactor, followed by a ceremony at Prospect Hill Park. Free. ahac.us.com

Sunday

Symphonic Sounds Heading into its eighth year in Boston, the Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert brings a golden age of Viennese music to Symphony Hall. In a re-creation of Vienna’s beloved New Year’s (Neujahrskonzert) concert, the Boston performance welcomes a cast of European singers, ballroom dancers, and symphony members, including conductor Alastair Willis. Tickets from $25. 2:30 p.m. salutetovienna.com

