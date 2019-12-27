If the Miss Conduct letter writer (“I Hate Christmas,” November 24) is a Christian, he/she may want to attend a religious service to experience the true reason for the holiday — a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. The birth of Jesus is a wonderful gift to humanity, and perhaps the letter writer can find joy in that, instead of making the holiday about a me-centered “gift certificate” of time, as Miss Conduct suggests.

First thing you can do during the holidays is donate your time and money to worthy causes that will transform what you give into a memorable experience for those less fortunate. It never ceases to amaze me how generous people can be at this time of the year.

kaisy

I celebrate Christmas, but am deeply ambivalent about it. On the one hand I do love it, but on the other the gift buying, cleaning, cooking, and decorating are exhausting. I can see why some people want no part of it. We are all responsible for our own happiness and mental health. Do what you need to to help yourself and don’t apologize.

CTDad1

