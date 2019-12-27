CONDO FEE $200 a month (estimated)

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS Set in an 1890 Victorian three blocks from the Shawmut T station, this newly converted first-floor unit features 10-foot ceilings and hardwood floors. Enter by way of a farmer’s porch, and there’s a bedroom at left with an en suite bath and a striking tiled floor. Down the hall is a laundry closet, side entrance with mudroom area, and powder room with dyed concrete tile floor. The master has a walk-in closet and en suite bath with marble tile. An addition has yielded an enormous great room; the kitchen features custom two-tone cabinets, black quartz counters, and an oversized island with waterfall edges. Sliders open to a private patio and deeded parking spot. CONS No bathtub.

Oliver Koester, Compass, 617-538-2239, oliver.koester@compass.com

$799,900

47 ELECTRIC AVENUE #2 / SOMERVILLE

Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,000

CONDO FEE $190 a month (estimated)

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS Located outside Davis Square, this second-floor unit is in a newly converted 1900 three-family. As you enter the main living area, a whimsical tiled entry gives way to white oak floors. The kitchen features a peninsula with quartz counters and open shelving to showcase the eye-catching tile backsplash. A rear door leads to the mahogany deck; there’s a bath, laundry closet, and bedroom off the living area. In the master, a black barn door rolls aside to reveal a luxurious bath with rainfall shower and separate soaking tub. Small sweeteners abound, like under-shelf outlets and charging ports, Bluetooth speakers, low-VOC finishes, and sound-dampening insulation. CONS No off-street parking.

Steve Bremis, Steve Bremis Realty Group, 617-828-1070, stevebremis.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.