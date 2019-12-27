GREELEY, Colo. — County officials in Colorado have launched a $20,000 campaign to highlight the consequences of marijuana use after it was declassified as an illegal drug in the state in 2012 and is now available for sale.

The public service announcement launched Thursday says “Marijuana is not Harmless,” the Greeley Tribune reports.

Weld County Health and Environment Department officials want to raise awareness about the issues and drawbacks of marijuana, county officials said.