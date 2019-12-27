Images from the scene show flames shooting through the roof of the home.

The fire broke out at 240 Fairhaven Hill Rd., a Concord police dispatcher said. The Lexington firefighters union said in a tweet at 11:22 a.m. that they were responding to the blaze.

Concord firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire at a 19th-century home Friday morning, firefighters said.

The two-and-a-half-story home was built in 1897 and was worth more than $2.9 million, according to town assessment records.

The state fire marshal’s office is responding to the blaze, said Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the office.

No further information was immediately available.

Associated Press

Globe Correspondent Maria Lovato contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.





