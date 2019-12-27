Earlier in the morning, a train on that route was running nearly an hour behind schedule before it was ultimately canceled.

Around 6:45 a.m., Keolis, the company that operates the commuter rail for the MBTA, cautioned in a tweet that trains on the Worcester line could experience delays of 20 to 30 minutes Friday morning, though the company added that “workers making track repairs made good progress overnight.”

Delays continued on the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail line during the Friday morning rush hour, after a train derailed near Lansdowne station in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood late Thursday afternoon, though most of the delays reportedly were unrelated to the derailment.

The 4:40 a.m. Worcester line train out of South Station was up to 50 minutes late, Keolis said just before 5:30 a.m., but it was delayed not by the damage near Lansdowne station but by “a mechanical issue with the main engine.” By 5:35 a.m., that train had been canceled.

The cancellation of the 4:40 a.m. outbound train affected the 6:22 a.m. train inbound from Worcester, which left the station about a half-hour late and was running 30 to 40 minutes behind schedule, according to Keolis.

The 6:57 a.m. train from Worcester was operating 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule because of the delay on the 6:22 a.m. train, and the 7:24 a.m. train from Worcester was running 10 to 20 minutes late because of train traffic, Keolis said.

There were additional delays elsewhere on the commuter rail.

The 7:25 a.m. train from South Station to Providence was operating 20 to 25 minutes behind schedule upon departure, but that estimate was later scaled back to 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule. The 7:10 a.m. Fitchburg train was 5 to 15 minutes behind schedule after leaving Wachusett. And the 6:40 a.m. inbound train from Needham Heights was running 25 to 35 minutes behind because equipment arrived late, Keolis said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com.