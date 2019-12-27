“In March 2019, a corrections officer conducted a random search of the defendant and found a shank concealed in the defendant’s clothing,” the filing said. “The shank was approximately 5 inches in length, sharpened at one end with a black shoelace wrapped on the other end to create a handle. The shank had a removable cover made from a piece of paper wrapped in tape.”

In a sentencing recommendation filed Friday in US District Court in Concord, N.H., prosecutors requested that Markis Jordan Dickerson, 24, serve four to eight months for the weapon infraction, on top of his bank fraud sentence. Court records show that when prison staff confronted Dickerson about the shank, he said, "It’s prison, I gotta carry.”

The feds want a Virginia man doing a 65-month sentence in Berlin, N.H. for bank fraud conspiracy to serve up to eight additional months behind bars for packing a shank while in custody, records show.

The feds described the shank offense as a “serious” infraction and said that “the subsequent [prison] assault in September 2019 could have ended much differently if the defendant had this shank in his possession. It is also important to send a message to others in federal prison that carrying weapons will not be tolerated. Inmates who possess weapons in federal facilities need to know that it ends with an additional period of imprisonment.”

Advertisement

Jeffery S. Levin, a lawyer for Dickerson, requested in a separate filing that his client’s additional prison time be capped at four months.

“As a very young inmate housed in a medium-security facility far from friends and family, Markis is particularly at risk for being assaulted or exploited by other inmates,” Levin wrote. " ... Like many other inmates at FCI Berlin, Markis possessed a weapon for self-defense. Upon arrival at FCI Berlin, inmates are typically offered weapons by other inmates. If an inmate declines, it is known that he is without protection, and he becomes even more at risk for an attack."

Advertisement

Levin added that his client’s disciplinary record has been relatively clean during his time in prison.

“Notwithstanding his possession of the shank, prior to this incident Markis had few disciplinary infractions associated with his prison record," Levin wrote.

Dickerson faces sentencing for the shank on Jan. 2, records show.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.