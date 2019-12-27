His mother, Nancy Frates, said that Pete had not been able to attend the event the last two years because of his declining health, and that with his recent passing, it seemed like an appropriate time to call it quits.

This year’s Plunge for Pete at Good Harbor Beach will be the last since the fund-raiser began in 2012, the Frates family said. Pete Frates, of Beverly, died Dec. 9 after an eight-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The plunge will be on what would have been his 35th birthday.

The family of Pete Frates and members of the public will plunge into frigid waters at a Gloucester beach for the final time Saturday to raise awareness of ALS and honor the former Boston College baseball player who died of the disease this month.

Advertisement

"It just felt like the stars aligned,” she said. “It’s only been three weeks [since Pete died] and the holiday was hard for our family . . . We just feel we could never do it again.”

Pete’s wife, Julie Frates, will participate for the first time ever, she said on Facebook. She also challenged Nancy, who said she wouldn’t take the full plunge due to being sick, but would participate in some way, “even if it’s only my toes.”

“I usually ride in the car with Pete and walk beside his chair as we travel over the bridge at Good Harbor beach. But this December 28th, on Pete’s 35th birthday, I will don Pete’s favorite red white and blue bikini that I wore when we met on the fourth of July, eight years ago,” Julie said on Facebook.

The fund-raiser ahead of the plunge had raised $285,000 as of Friday morning. Nancy Frates said the money would go toward paying off her son’s remaining medical bills.

Advertisement

Pete Frates, a former star baseball player at Boston College, raised millions for ALS research. He used social media in 2014 to popularize the Ice Bucket Challenge as a way to focus attention on ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“It’s not actually fun to go into the water,” Nancy said of the wintry plunge, “but there’s a lot of fun surrounding it. But just like the Ice Bucket Challenge, there’s a moment where you’re saying to yourself, ‘Why am I doing it?’ And then you realize, 'I’m doing it for someone else.’ ”

Registration for the plunge starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Bass Rocks Golf Club at 34 Beach Road in Gloucester, according to event organizers. The plunge begins at 1 p.m. at Good Harbor Beach.

Bryan Marquard of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Max Jungreis can be reached at max.jungreis@globe.com. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com.