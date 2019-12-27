The 4-unit building is owned and operated by the Hull Housing Authority, according to housing authority director Mike Flaherty.

The Hull Police Department said the call came in at 3:49 a.m. and firefighters responded to 30 D St. in Hull.

A fire broke out at an apartment building in Hull early Friday morning, officials said.

Lloyd Ziel, a spokesman for the American Red Cross, said the Red Cross met with three of the four families that were displaced. The fourth family is at the hospital, he said.

“We’ll catch up with them at the hospital later hopefully,” he said in an e-mail.

Ziel said the Red Cross is providing funds for housing, food and clothes for those three families, which are made up of 11 people including 3 children.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.





