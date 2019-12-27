Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think Eli Manning should immediately be inducted into the football Hall of Fame at the end of Sunday’s game. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

If you’re already feeling anxious about 2020, this might be the edition of Rhode Map you want to skip.

Advertisement

So far, we’ve looked at the biggest stories from the last 10 years and predicted the top trends for the next decade, but today’s question focuses on what the next year will look like in our state and the country.

Remember, we asked more than 30 elected officials and key stakeholders to fill out an end-of-decade survey. Here’s a look at what some of them think 2020 will bring.

House Minority Leader Blake Filippi“

Republicans will take one third of the state House seats, block the state budget and force through true government reforms, saving Rhode Island taxpayers billions of dollars.”

Laura McNamara, executive director of the East Providence Area Chamber of Commerce"

The city of East Providence will emerge out of the shadows of other Rhode Island cities. There will be several vibrant waterfront developments under construction, and positive economic growth due to residents and companies relocating to an affordable and welcoming community with a new state-of-the-art high school to be completed in 2021.

Karen Santilli, president and CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island

“In 2020, I’m hopeful that advocates, policymakers, and business leaders will come together to address Rhode Island’s housing crisis. Together with education, access to safe, affordable, and permanent housing is the surest way to secure economic growth. Massachusetts has taken steps to address its housing crisis, and we can’t afford to delay and fall further behind.”

Advertisement

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea

“A smooth and secure election with record turnout.”

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner

“Continued economic progress in Rhode Island, the election of a new president in Washington, and at least 252 new editions of Rhode Map.”

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza

“In a contested convention, Pete Buttigieg emerges as the Democratic nominee and then goes on to be elected our next president.”

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.