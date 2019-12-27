If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.
So far, we’ve looked at the biggest stories from the last 10 years and predicted the top trends for the next decade, but today’s question focuses on what the next year will look like in our state and the country.
Remember, we asked more than 30 elected officials and key stakeholders to fill out an end-of-decade survey. Here’s a look at what some of them think 2020 will bring.
House Minority Leader Blake Filippi“
Republicans will take one third of the state House seats, block the state budget and force through true government reforms, saving Rhode Island taxpayers billions of dollars.”
Laura McNamara, executive director of the East Providence Area Chamber of Commerce"
The city of East Providence will emerge out of the shadows of other Rhode Island cities. There will be several vibrant waterfront developments under construction, and positive economic growth due to residents and companies relocating to an affordable and welcoming community with a new state-of-the-art high school to be completed in 2021.
Karen Santilli, president and CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island
“In 2020, I’m hopeful that advocates, policymakers, and business leaders will come together to address Rhode Island’s housing crisis. Together with education, access to safe, affordable, and permanent housing is the surest way to secure economic growth. Massachusetts has taken steps to address its housing crisis, and we can’t afford to delay and fall further behind.”
Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea
“A smooth and secure election with record turnout.”
General Treasurer Seth Magaziner
“Continued economic progress in Rhode Island, the election of a new president in Washington, and at least 252 new editions of Rhode Map.”
Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza
“In a contested convention, Pete Buttigieg emerges as the Democratic nominee and then goes on to be elected our next president.”
- It has been less than four months since Rhode Island officials unveiled a plan to build an underground bus tunnel in part of Kennedy Plaza, but Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza says that plan is now “unlikely” to move forward.
- While Rhode Island was the first state in New England to offer sports betting, the Globe's Michael Silverman looks at what the rest of New England might do on the wagering front in 2020.
- Ed Fitzpatrick reports Providence police have raised $10,205 for the Malloy Strong Patient Fund, named for Sgt. Edmond F. “Eddie” Malloy Jr., who died Oct. 31 at age 51. Officers raised the money while not shaving during November and December in a drive organized by the Providence Fraternal Order of Police to support the Lifespan Cancer Institute.
- Here's a fascinating story about how several companies that manufacture antibiotics are teetering toward insolvency at a time when the drugs are needed more than ever.
- The Globe’s editorial board backs Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s plan to address climate change. Will Rhode Island come up with a similar strategy?
