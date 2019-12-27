“Griffin was also indicted on an additional count of domestic assault and battery and intimidation of a witness in connection with a previous assault on Ms. Kalicki in March,” the statement said.

The indictment handed up against Eric J. Griffin charges him with first-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Jennifer Kalicki, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a statement. Griffin has been locked up since his September arrest and will be arraigned on the murder count on Jan. 7, according to authorities.

A 40-year-old Tewksbury man has been indicted for allegedly killing his girlfriend in September in the apartment they shared, prosecutors confirmed Friday.

A lawyer for Griffin, who was indicted Dec. 20, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

State Police were called to the couple’s apartment on Archstone Avenue on the morning of Sept. 15, the statement said.

“Upon arrival authorities observed Ms. Kalicki, who resided with the defendant, unresponsive in bed,” the release said. “She had sustained significant injuries consistent with a physical assault and was pronounced dead at the scene. Ms. Kalicki’s boyfriend, Eric Griffin, was placed under arrest later that day and charged with assault and battery on a household or family member.”

A not guilty plea was entered for Griffin on those charges soon after his arrest. The indictment kicks the case up to superior court. Prosecutors said the medical examiner determined Kalicki suffered injuries to her body and neck as well as blunt force trauma to her head, resulting in a fatal brain bleed, according to the statement.

“Over the course of the months long Grand Jury investigation into the death of Ms. Kalicki, investigators were able to gathered additional information regarding a March 16 incident where the defendant had allegedly physically attacked Ms. Kalicki and was subsequently charged with one count of domestic assault and battery,” the statement said.

That case was dropped prior to a Sept. 11 trial date, after Kalicki declined to testify.

“Over the course of the subsequent investigation into this matter additional evidence was gathered that reflected an escalation in violence by the defendant against Ms. Kalicki and further revealed that the defendant allegedly convinced the victim to assert her [Fifth Amendment] privilege prior to the trial for the March assault,” the statement said.

