Millis police are searching for a driver who fled after running over and killing a dog on a driveway Christmas night, Millis police said.

The driver fled in a car after striking and killing the dog around 6:50 p.m. on Causeway Street, Millis police said in a statement.

“A vehicle entered a Causeway Street residence, traveled down the driveway, and ran over the family dog. Tragically the dog did not survive,” the statement said.