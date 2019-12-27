Millis police are searching for a driver who fled after running over and killing a dog on a driveway Christmas night, Millis police said.
The driver fled in a car after striking and killing the dog around 6:50 p.m. on Causeway Street, Millis police said in a statement.
“A vehicle entered a Causeway Street residence, traveled down the driveway, and ran over the family dog. Tragically the dog did not survive,” the statement said.
Millis police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 508-376-5112.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.
