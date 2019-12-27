A boy who died in Laconia, N.H., on Christmas Eve has been identified as 5-year-old Dennis Vaughan Jr., officials said Friday in what they are calling an “ongoing suspicious death investigation.”

Laconia police responded to 103 Blueberry Lane on Tuesday and found Vaughan inside the home. The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher Wagner, and Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield said in a joint statement.