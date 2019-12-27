Boston Police Officer James Kenneally, a department spokesman, said officers responded to the area of 98 Intervale St. at about 9:55 p.m. Intervale Street is a one-way thoroughfare that connects Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road.

Police are investigating the shooting of a person in Dorchester Thursday night, an official said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Kenneally. No arrests had been made in connection with the shooting as of 10:30 p.m.

The age and gender of the victim was not immediately available.

