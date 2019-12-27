Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins mentioned the early December death in a news conference Thursday but did not release any details of the incident.

The deaths Wednesday of Erin Pascal, 40; her daughter, Allison, 4; and her son, Andrew, 15 months, followed two other suicides at the garage: the May death of Alexander Urtula, whose girlfriend is accused of manipulating Urtula into taking his life, and the death of an unidentified person on Dec. 9.

The tragic Christmas Day deaths of a West Roxbury woman and her two young children have raised questions about safety at the Renaissance Park garage at Northeastern University, where five people have died by suicide or homicide in the past seven months.

“As many of you are now aware, yesterday’s deaths sadly occurred at the same location as two other separate suicides this year. The first occurred on May 20; the second occurred on Dec. 9,” Rollins said.

Rollins went on to say that she hoped steps would be taken to make the garage safer and that she had reached out to Northeastern to express her concerns after the Dec. 9 death.

“I don’t know what else needs to happen in order for this to be handled, or taken more seriously,” she said.

Information about the Dec. 9 death was scarce on Friday, with many public officials still out of the office for the holiday.

Boston police and Northeastern University Police referred a reporter to the MBTA Transit Police for more information on the incident, and a Transit Police spokesman referred the reporter to Rollins’s office, where her spokespeople did not respond to requests for information on Friday.

A recording of Transit Police radio on the website Broadcastify shows that the Dec. 9 suicide was reported around 1:40 p.m.

At 1:53 p.m. that day, Northeastern University Police tweeted a screenshot of a text message notifying the campus community that emergency responders were working in the lower busway at Ruggles and asking them to “avoid that area until units are clear.” At 4:51 p.m., the department tweeted that the busway was clear.

About an hour later, The Huntington News, Northeastern’s independent student newspaper, tweeted that a university spokesperson had “confirmed that a ‘tragic and fatal incident’ occurred today near Ruggles in an email to The News.”

Renata Nyul, a Northeastern spokeswoman, said in an e-mail that Northeastern added extra security personnel to Renaissance Park and two other multi-level parking structures on campus in early December.

After the deaths on Christmas, Nyul said, “the university has indefinitely blocked both pedestrian and vehicular access to the top two floors of the Renaissance Park garage.”

“This restricted access will continue until a permanent solution — including structural modifications and signage to assist individuals in distress — is implemented. In addition, effective immediately, there will be 24-hour security staffing in place to monitor the Renaissance Park garage. The university is also installing additional surveillance cameras to ensure full coverage of the top of the garage. ”

