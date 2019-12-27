Fox pleaded guilty in November to a sole count of racketeering conspiracy for his role in the scam, in which parents cut fat checks to admitted ringleader William “Rick" Singer to get their children falsely classified as athletic recruits at fancy schools, or to pad their kids’ SAT and ACT scores.

Martin Fox, 62, of Houston, was initially slated for sentencing in US District Court in Boston on Feb. 14, but he’ll now learn his fate on May 14, according to an order filed Friday in his case. The reason for the delay wasn’t immediately clear.

Sentencing for a former Texas tennis academy president who participated in the college admissions cheating scandal has been pushed back three months, records show.

Singer funneled cash to corrupt coaches, college officials, and test proctors in on the scam, according to prosecutors. Singer has admitted to his role in the ruse and awaits sentencing.

In an October statement, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office provided details of the case against Fox.

Fox introduced Singer in 2015 to Michael Center, then a tennis coach at the University of Texas, “who facilitated the admission of a student to U-Texas as a purported athletic recruit in exchange for a bribe. In return for assisting with the bribe transaction, Singer paid Fox $100,000,” the statement said.

Center copped to his role in the scheme in April, and his sentencing is scheduled for February.

Fox wasn’t only in cahoots with Center, according to the government.

Fox arranged similar bribes on two occasions with a varsity sports coach at the University of San Diego, according to the statement.

“Specifically, in exchange for a bribe paid through Fox, the USD coach designated the son of one of Singer’s clients, who did not play the sport, as an athletic recruit for the team, thereby facilitating his admission to USD. Singer paid Fox $100,000 for arranging the bribe. In 2017, in exchange for the promise of another bribe, the varsity coach designated another student as a recruit to manage the coach’s team, thereby facilitating her admission to USD.”

Prosecutors said Singer paid the varsity coach $10,000 even though the student ultimately decided not to attend the University of San Diego.

Fox was involved in the testing scams as well, according to the statement from Lelling’s office.

“Between 2015 and 2018, Fox also agreed with Singer and others to facilitate cheating on the ACT and SAT college entrance exams,” Lelling’s office said. “Fox funneled bribe payments from Singer to Niki Williams, a test administrator for the ACT and SAT, for four of Singer’s clients. In exchange, Williams allowed someone else to purportedly proctor the exams, despite knowing that this person was not proctoring the exam consistent with ACT and SAT requirements. Singer typically paid Fox $25,000 per exam, a portion of which Fox funneled to Williams.”

Williams has also been charged. Her case is pending.

The college scam exploded into the headlines in March, ensnaring the rich and famous and outraging the public. Two Hollywood stars, Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, are among the defendants.

Huffman, the “Desperate Housewives” star, served less than two weeks in prison for paying a $15,000 bribe to boost her daughter’s SAT score.

Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on the sitcom “Full House,” is charged along with her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, with several counts including money laundering conspiracy for allegedly agreeing to pay Singer $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.