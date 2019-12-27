Investigators responded to a suspicious death that occurred in an apartment complex on Archstone Avenue in Tewskbury on the morning of Sept. 15, prosecutors said.

Eric Griffin, 40, has been indicted on charges of first degree murder, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery in connection with the slaying of Jennifer Kalicki, 39, according to a statement from the Middlesex district attorney’s office. Griffin was also indicted on an additional count of domestic assault and battery and intimidation of a witness in connection with a previous assault on Kalicki in March, authorities said.

When they arrived at the scene, officials found Kalicki unresponsive, having sustained “significant injuries consistent with a physical assault,” according to the district attorney’s office. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Kalicki was living with Griffin at the time, and Griffin was arrested later that day and charged with assault and battery on a household or family member.

A medical examiner determined the cause of Kalicki’s death to be blunt force trauma, finding that she had sustained injuries to her body and neck as well as blows to the head that resulted in a fatal brain bleed, according to the district attorney’s office.

During a months-long grand jury investigation, officials gathered additional information regarding an alleged March assault on Kalicki. Griffin was charged with one count of domestic assault and battery in connection with that incident, but the case was dismissed before its Sept. 11 trial date after Kalicki asserted her Fifth Amendment privilege, according to prosecutors.

During the subsequent probe into Kalicki’s death, investigators found evidence that “reflected an escalation in violence by the defendant against Ms. Kalicki and further revealed that the defendant allegedly convinced the victim to assert her privilege prior to the trial for the March assault.”

After his arraignment in Lowell District Court on Sept. 16, Griffin was found to be dangerous after a Sept. 20 hearing and is currently being held without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on Jan. 7 in connection with the slaying of Kalicki.









