Although it is difficult to calculate precipitation totals this far in advance, Simpson said Boston could see about an inch of snow on the ground.

The system, which is forming over northern Texas and Oklahoma, will move northeast until it reaches the Great Lakes on Sunday morning. It will then move to the Northeast late Sunday night, weather service meteorologist Bill Simpson said.

A storm system traveling across the country is expected to bring a wintry mix to Massachusetts starting Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

However, the real concern for commuters is the freezing rain the storm is expected to dump over Massachusetts, Simpson said.

“The freezing rain issue could be the big one,” he said. “It doesn’t take much to cause slippery roads across Massachusetts.”

Simpson also warned that freezing rain and sleet overnight Sunday could cause power outages if accumulation falls on the power lines.

The storm could last for 36 to 48 hours, remaining in the area until Tuesday evening, Simpson said.

Until the storm, the weather is expected to remain dry but temperatures will get colder, according to the National Weather Service.

“A cold front will pass through our region tonight. No precipitation is expected with its crossing,” the weather service said in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Saturday will see temperatures of up to 46 degrees and as low at 31. Sunday has a high near 42 degrees and will dip to 32 overnight, according to the weather service.

