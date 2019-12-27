Conservative social media users complained this week that the cameo was missing from the CBC’s broadcast of the movie, leading one Fox News host to call the move “ censorship ” and Trump to suggest on Twitter, perhaps jokingly, that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had the scene cut in retaliation for a trade dispute.

Canadian public broadcaster CBC said on Thursday that President Trump’s cameo in the Christmas movie “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” was cut in 2014 to make space for commercials before Trump ever ran for office, after critics said Trump’s removal from the movie amounted to censorship.

But the network on Thursday said that the cut was made when the broadcaster acquired the rights to the Macaulay Culkin movie in 2014 to make space for ads — before Trump announced his run for president. In 2014, the prime minister in Canada was conservative Stephen Harper, not Justin Trudeau. The network said a total of eight minutes were cut from “Home Alone 2.”

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, ‘Home Alone 2’ was edited for time,” the spokesperson told a CBC reporter. “The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie, as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president.”

In the cameo, Culkin’s Kevin McCallister enters a swanky hotel where he asks a passerby for directions to the lobby. Trump, then a prominent player in New York real estate, turns to Culkin and tells him to go “down the hall and to the left.”

