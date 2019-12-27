STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The estranged husband of a Connecticut mother of five who has been missing for seven months is appealing a judge's order that granted guardianship of the children to their maternal grandmother, according to a newly filed court motion.

The motion filed Thursday in Stamford Superior Court by Fotis Dulos revealed that a state probate judge on Nov. 25 awarded guardianship of the children to Gloria Farber of New York City, who previously had temporary custody.

The judge also removed the guardianship rights of Dulos and Jennifer Dulos, who hasn't been seen since she dropped the children off at school in her hometown of New Canaan on May 24. The children were taken to Farber's home after their mother vanished.