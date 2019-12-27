“How dare you?” Greta Thunberg demanded of world leaders at the United Nations Climate Action Summit. She was pointing, vividly and passionately, to a lack of action in response to the fact of global warming. “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth.” The facts are the facts, Thunberg was saying. Business as usual cannot continue. We are running out of time.

It’s the end of the year, and the end of the decade. In a week when the media are spending a lot of time looking back at what happened — the best, the worst, the trends, the big events — I’m wondering if this past decade will actually be remembered for the things that didn’t happen. The warnings we didn’t hear, the alarms we slept through, the actions we didn’t take.

A similar note was sounded by the students — including some from the high school in Parkland, Fla., where a mass shooting had killed 17 people and wounded 17 others — whom I heard talking about gun violence, at a panel discussion held in Cambridge last year. They also felt that the adults had failed them. “The reality is that children are dying in our schools, and that’s not a normal thing,” one student said.

Advertisement

“This is going to keep happening until we implement common-sense gun laws,” said another. “Our legislators need to know that they work for us.”

The urgency of these two issues — climate change and gun violence — should not be debatable, these kids are saying. We don’t have the luxury to dither and delay. We cannot afford to be mired in sluggish on-the-one-hand-on-the-other-hand political stalemate. These are emergencies. There is no “other hand.”

Advertisement

In 2010, Greta Thunberg and the Parkland students — the living and the dead — would have been in kindergarten. Since then we’ve lost a decade.

Merriam-Webster defines stewardship as “the careful and responsible management of something entrusted to one’s care.” The most important charge we have is to ensure the physical safety of our children, both now and in the future.

One part of stewardship is avoiding harm — enacting common-sense laws to regulate assault weapons and greenhouse gases. The other important part of the job is creating an alternative vision for the future, taking every possible step now to bring that future into being.

Recently, on a darkening afternoon, I was making my way through the empty land in Allston where Harvard is planning to build a new campus. I remembered how, ten years ago, the great Italian architect Renzo Piano told me about a proposal he had made to the university, that they begin by planting trees, enough trees to turn this land into an urban forest. The trees would have created a healthy natural ecosystem, with its own cooling and flood controls. My point is not to pick on Harvard’s current planning. The Allston land will eventually be filled with high-performance hard-working buildings.

But I am wistful about that forest that never happened, which would have created an environment in which the buildings wouldn’t have had to work so hard. Piano’s visionary question was not just “What should we put on this land?” but rather “What kind of land should this be?”

Advertisement

In a metaphorical way, our country and our world are full of trees that could have been planted a decade ago but weren’t. Of actions we could have taken. Of common-sense gun laws and environmental laws that could have been passed. Of lives we could have saved.

Where will we be 10 years from now? Presiding over another decade of rubble? Or will we have done a better job of stewardship?

“You are failing us,” Thunberg said in her speech at the UN. “The eyes of all future generations are upon you.”

Joan Wickersham’s column appears regularly in the Globe.