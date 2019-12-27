The article detailing Massachusetts General Hospital’s research to determine whether baby teeth can help detect trauma, to prevent future mental health issues, illustrates just how deeply trauma permeates every aspect of a child’s development (“Kids’ teeth may reveal trauma, study says,” Metro, Dec. 18). All efforts that promote healthy lifetime outcomes are important. However, we mustn’t wait to address the social determinants of health that contribute to childhood emotional trauma.
Children pay the price when parents struggle with housing instability, food insecurity, and mental illness and substance use disorders. Supporting and stabilizing families struggling with poverty, addiction, behavioral health, or domestic violence are the best approaches to preventing childhood trauma and keeping children safe and healthy.
Quality early-intervention programs can improve the outcomes for children, and many of these programs exist in the Commonwealth. Home visiting programs, offering early and intensive support, can produce significant benefits for children and parents. Mental health consultation services enable young children to remain in preschool and be school-ready. Investments to integrate behavioral health into primary care are a big step to preventing the onset of behavioral health issues in children.
We must remain committed to the energy, resources, and resolve to address adverse childhood experiences.
Mary McGeown
Executive director
Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children
Boston