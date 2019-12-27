The article detailing Massachusetts General Hospital’s research to determine whether baby teeth can help detect trauma, to prevent future mental health issues, illustrates just how deeply trauma permeates every aspect of a child’s development (“Kids’ teeth may reveal trauma, study says,” Metro, Dec. 18). All efforts that promote healthy lifetime outcomes are important. However, we mustn’t wait to address the social determinants of health that contribute to childhood emotional trauma.

Children pay the price when parents struggle with housing instability, food insecurity, and mental illness and substance use disorders. Supporting and stabilizing families struggling with poverty, addiction, behavioral health, or domestic violence are the best approaches to preventing childhood trauma and keeping children safe and healthy.