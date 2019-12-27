Once again, public officials are attempting to create an illusion of public action (“Mass. plans centers to monitor users after overdose,” Page A1, Dec. 25). Programs like Supportive Place for Observation and Treatment, or SPOT, provide a service, but anyone who works there will tell you it reaches almost none of those most vulnerable to the current (often fatal) overdose crisis.

All across the world, safe consumption facilities are the proven and effective way to engage and bring hope to those struggling with substance use disorder. Volumes of peer-reviewed public health and medical literature demonstrate the efficacy of these facilities, but our elected officials lack the courage to challenge their own (and their constituents’) bigoted ideas about who people who use drugs are and what will help them.